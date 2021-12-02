Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,036.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,494 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $65,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.93 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

