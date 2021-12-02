Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,431,209 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 239.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $371,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

