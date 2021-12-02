Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1,327.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $61,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $158.22.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.