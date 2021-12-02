Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $192.40 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2,853.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $192,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.