Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $81.47 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $81,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 61,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.62 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

