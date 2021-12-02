Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $97.14 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287,857 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of IQVIA worth $97,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $259.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.36 and a 200 day moving average of $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

