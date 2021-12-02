Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.62. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.