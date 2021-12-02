Asset Dedication LLC Buys 127 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

