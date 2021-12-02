Asset Dedication LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,430,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $345.98 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.60 and a 200-day moving average of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.