Asset Dedication LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.35% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

BSMR opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

