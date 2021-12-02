Asset Dedication LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $249.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

