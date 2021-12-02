Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $310.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,136,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

