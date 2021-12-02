Asset Dedication LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 924.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,143 shares of company stock valued at $32,538,430 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.