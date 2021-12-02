Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $330.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.74. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.