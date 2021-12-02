Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

