Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.
ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
