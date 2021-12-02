Athene (NYSE:ATH) versus Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Athene (NYSE:ATH) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Athene has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Athene and Emergent Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene $14.76 billion 1.06 $1.54 billion $18.94 4.28 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million $0.06 3.67

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital. Emergent Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Athene and Emergent Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene 0 12 1 0 2.08 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athene currently has a consensus target price of $71.89, suggesting a potential downside of 11.34%. Given Athene’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Athene and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene 13.69% 14.35% 1.45% Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Athene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Athene beats Emergent Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate activities such as corporate allocated expenses, merger and acquisition costs, debt costs, preferred stock dividends, certain integration and restructuring costs, certain stock-based compensation and intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by James R. Belardi and Frank L. Gills in May 2009 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

