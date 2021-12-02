ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Down to $41.53

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.53, but opened at $39.68. ATN International shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get ATN International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $601.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.