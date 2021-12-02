Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as low as C$13.32. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 83,015 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.41. The company has a market cap of C$577.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a current ratio of 94.59, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

