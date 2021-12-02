AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 119.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in AT&T by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 999,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 131,132 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

AT&T stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

