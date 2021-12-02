Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

