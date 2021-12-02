Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

