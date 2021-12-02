Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,809,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 118,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $6,594,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

