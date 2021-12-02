Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 13.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares were up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 66,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,275,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $13,931,100. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

