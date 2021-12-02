Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.68. 1,496,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,012. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.40. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$7.47 and a 12 month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

