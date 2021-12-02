Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$14.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN opened at C$13.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.87. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$10.56 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.