Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,300 shares of company stock worth $17,071,881. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $11,335,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 655.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,337,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 968,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 39.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 760,001 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 70,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,039. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

