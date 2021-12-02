AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CAO Sells $246,050.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $6.32 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AVPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $30,140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.