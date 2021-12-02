Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $2.93. Aware shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 43,354 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $64.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aware by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

