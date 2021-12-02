aWSB (aWSB) Price Hits $37.08

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. aWSB has a market cap of $226,696.49 and approximately $113,060.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.08 or 0.00065629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.13 or 0.08038290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.25 or 1.00492179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021439 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

