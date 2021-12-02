Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

