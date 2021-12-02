Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

