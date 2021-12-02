B. Riley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.