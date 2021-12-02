B. Riley Cuts BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Price Target to $27.00

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 356.85% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,758,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

