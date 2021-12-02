Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 68,624 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 9.04% of NovoCure worth $1,088,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NovoCure by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NovoCure by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.01. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $90.95 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.