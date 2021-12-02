Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of Watsco worth $540,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $291.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $309.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

