Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 389,947 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.96% of ResMed worth $751,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after buying an additional 444,103 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $253.29 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,295. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

