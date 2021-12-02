Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,488,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,492,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

