Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Beyond Meat worth $900,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.81.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

