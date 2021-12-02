Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 145,826 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 145,826 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.80% of Netflix worth $4,873,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $621.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

