Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 29,166 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,783,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,166 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,284,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $113,663,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $117.29 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

