Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 5,592 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,803,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,820.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,865.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,725.60. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.