Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.85. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $164.60.

Get Bâloise alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.