BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 646,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.20.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 147.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $3,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

