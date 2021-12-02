Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Up 44.9% in November

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBDO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 33,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,052. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.