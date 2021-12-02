Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Hold at Banco Santander

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Banco Santander to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $17.70 price target on the bank’s stock. Banco Santander’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

BMA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 7,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $939.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

