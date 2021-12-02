Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 27833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.5327 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $730,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth $401,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

