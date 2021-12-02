Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $268.80

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.80 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 235.80 ($3.08). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 237.35 ($3.10), with a volume of 496,836 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £40.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.03. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

