Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 106,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.