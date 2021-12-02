Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

