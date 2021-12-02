Bank of America Corp DE Sells 20,928 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Ichor worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ichor by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

